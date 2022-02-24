Grafenia (LON:GRA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.41

Grafenia Plc (LON:GRA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.35 ($0.07). Grafenia shares last traded at GBX 5.35 ($0.07), with a volume of 0 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.41. The stock has a market cap of £6.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41.
About Grafenia (LON:GRA)
Featured Articles
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Grafenia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafenia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.