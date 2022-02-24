Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.75. The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.38. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 192,748 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,477,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $512.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

