Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.32

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.38. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 192,748 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)
