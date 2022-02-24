Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.42. 430,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 800,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.88 million and a P/E ratio of -31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32.
Grande West Transportation Group Company Profile (CVE:BUS)
