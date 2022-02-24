Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.46

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.46 and last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 103.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

