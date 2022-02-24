Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Graphic Packaging has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.
Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $21.76.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 891,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 282,842 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
