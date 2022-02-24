Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,793 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.