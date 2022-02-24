Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $541,816.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00107761 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

