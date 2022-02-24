Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

About Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)

Grasim Industries Ltd. engages in the production of chemicals and cement. It operates through the following segments: Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others. The Viscose Staple Fibre segment offers wood pulp and yarn. The Chemicals segment produces caustic soda, allied chemicals, and epoxy.

