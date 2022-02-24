Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.29

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$25.29 and last traded at C$37.98, with a volume of 2979703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 53.69%.

In related news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,235,000. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total value of C$2,501,507.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

