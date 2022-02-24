Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Announces Earnings Results

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Green Dot updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.22-$2.35 EPS.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.75. 1,030,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,586. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Green Dot by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Green Dot by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Green Dot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Green Dot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

