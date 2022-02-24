Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 987,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,586. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after buying an additional 148,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after buying an additional 155,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Green Dot by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after buying an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Green Dot by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

