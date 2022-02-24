Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.22-$2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.394-$1.430 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.350 EPS.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of GDOT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.75. 1,030,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,586. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

