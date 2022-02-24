Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.42

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

