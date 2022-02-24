Green Hygienics (OTCMKTS:GRYN) Trading Up 5.3%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 52,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 45,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

About Green Hygienics (OTCMKTS:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade bioactive cannabinoids. The company was founded on June 12, 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

