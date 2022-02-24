Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.90

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.90 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 130.50 ($1.77). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.78), with a volume of 1,277,007 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.38) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.11) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 162 ($2.20).

The stock has a market cap of £675.04 million and a P/E ratio of 26.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.85), for a total value of £40,640.88 ($55,271.15).

Greencore Group Company Profile (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

