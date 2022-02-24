GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 212000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85.

GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.39 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSpace Brands Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

