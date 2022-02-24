Gregory L. Gaeddert Sells 2,000 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EQBK traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.65. 42,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,474. The firm has a market cap of $516.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $46.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.39 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

