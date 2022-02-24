Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GDYN opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -97.11 and a beta of 0.86. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64.
In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $275,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $672,300 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.
Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.
