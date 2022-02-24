Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $6.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 273,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,787. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $730.82 million, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $275,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,300 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.