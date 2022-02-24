Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Trading Down 6.8%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 62,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 77,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Grid Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSMGF)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

