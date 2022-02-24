Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.19). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 86.10 ($1.17), with a volume of 71,400 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.31) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £149.77 million and a PE ratio of 9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.20.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

