Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 28.3% Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $11.35 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,550.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.71 or 0.06816202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00272821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.33 or 0.00786823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00069223 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.07 or 0.00386694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00218370 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 97,798,680 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

