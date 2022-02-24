Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.82% of Group 1 Automotive worth $27,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,576 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,487. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPI opened at $175.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.01 and its 200-day moving average is $183.90. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.00 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.05 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

