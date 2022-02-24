Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,801 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 13,155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Groupon worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Groupon by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,966 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 5.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

Groupon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

