Grumpy Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,791.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00033494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00109279 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

