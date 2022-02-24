Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.89

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and traded as low as $31.68. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 176,287 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.5982 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

