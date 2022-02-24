Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $169.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.30.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

