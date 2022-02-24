Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Guardant Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Guardant Health stock traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.60. 1,804,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,516. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average is $100.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 26,114 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

