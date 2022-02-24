Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 92.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GH. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.
Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.30. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $169.43.
In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
