Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Citigroup

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 101.24% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.
Guardant Health stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $169.43.
In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,929,000 after buying an additional 2,640,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after purchasing an additional 818,309 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
