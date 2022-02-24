Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,973 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth $204,580,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 98.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 201.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,279,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NLOK stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.