Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,204,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,528,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,536,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM opened at $178.62 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.73 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.