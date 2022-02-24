Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,779 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.6% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 87,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of TLK opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.16%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.