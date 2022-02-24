Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $259.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $113.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.76.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

