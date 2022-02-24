Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,588 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in R1 RCM by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,405,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,468 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 857,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in R1 RCM by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 601,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in R1 RCM by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,997,284 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 561,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in R1 RCM by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,506,682 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 539,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

