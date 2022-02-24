Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,418 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,591,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,135,000 after purchasing an additional 389,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $64.96.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

