Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,735 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 120.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

