Gulden Market Capitalization Tops $3.75 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $27,217.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.47 or 0.00265278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 560,719,043 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

