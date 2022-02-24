GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Shares Down 32.6%

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) dropped 32.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 410% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.
Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on GURU Organic Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.
GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, and Yerba Mate names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 15,000 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com and Amazon.
