GXChain (GXC) Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003588 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $103.37 million and $16.91 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002103 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000224 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,812,846 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

