GYEN One Day Trading Volume Tops $750,620.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $23.66 million and approximately $750,620.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00042774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.90 or 0.06778132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,996.57 or 0.99918048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00048612 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

