H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.26

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 268532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HNNMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

