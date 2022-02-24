H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.98

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.88. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 12,318 shares traded.

HEOFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.94 million, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.68.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

