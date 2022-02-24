Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Trading Up 0.3%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.00. Approximately 62,223 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 30,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.98.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$27.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Haivision Systems Company Profile (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

