Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Tops One Day Volume of $161,919.00

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $161,919.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 358,478,013 coins. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

