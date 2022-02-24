Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $8.62 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 3.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Stryker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Stryker by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $244.04 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

