Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 1,722 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 251.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.43.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $211.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

