Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Insider Sells $540,941.70 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HAL stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,256,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,257,283. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.46. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 543.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 409,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 345,458 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.