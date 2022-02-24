Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend payment by 16.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $217.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.