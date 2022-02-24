Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend payment by 16.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $217.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.
